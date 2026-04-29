American States Water (AWR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect American States Water to post earnings of $0.7680 per share and revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $164.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.82 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 19.82%. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American States Water Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:AWR opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.45 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business's fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. American States Water's payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised American States Water from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American States Water in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American States Water currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 768.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2,606.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,717 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 86,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company NYSE: AWR, founded in 1929 and headquartered in San Dimas, California, is a publicly traded utility holding company. The company operates primarily through two regulated segments—water and electric utilities—and provides non-regulated water system services. Over its history, American States Water has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, positioning itself as a reliable provider of essential services in its core territories.

Within its regulated water utility segment, American States Water serves more than 250,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 35 communities in six counties of California.

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