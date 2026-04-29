American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

American States Water (NYSE:AWR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American States Water in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWR

American States Water Trading Up 0.2%

AWR opened at $79.46 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.45 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $164.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.82 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 19.82%. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in American States Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,395 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American States Water by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,663 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company NYSE: AWR, founded in 1929 and headquartered in San Dimas, California, is a publicly traded utility holding company. The company operates primarily through two regulated segments—water and electric utilities—and provides non-regulated water system services. Over its history, American States Water has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, positioning itself as a reliable provider of essential services in its core territories.

Within its regulated water utility segment, American States Water serves more than 250,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 35 communities in six counties of California.

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