American Tower (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells $99,234.88 in Stock

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) EVP Ruth Dowling sold 556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,006,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.03. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.25. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in American Tower by 28,121.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 37,686,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,616,703,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553,436 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in American Tower by 20,721.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,705,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,180,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1,984.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $858,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,242 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in American Tower by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,871,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $679,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,898 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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