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AST SpaceMobile Plummets on Galactic Q1 Miss: Can Vertical Integration Save the SpaceX Rival?

Jessica Mitacek
Written by Jessica Mitacek | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 12, 2026
AST SpaceMobile branded promotional image showing a satellite orbiting Earth against a starry background.

Key Points

  • AST SpaceMobile reported Q1 2026 EPS of negative 66 cents and revenue of $14.74 million, missing analyst expectations by wide margins.
  • Despite the earnings miss, AST SpaceMobile holds approximately $3.5 billion in cash and plans to expand its BlueBird satellite fleet to 100 units.
  • Analysts assign ASTS a consensus Reduce rating with an average price target of $82.51, while institutional investors have injected nearly $3 billion over the past year.
  • Interested in AST SpaceMobile? Here are five stocks we like better.

When an aerospace upstart’s next-generation BlueBird satellites are the largest commercial communication arrays to ever be deployed in low Earth orbit (LEO), expectations for that company can be astronomical.

So when space-based cellular broadband network provider AST SpaceMobile NASDAQ: ASTS reported Q1 2026 results on Monday, May 11, investors were understandably deflated by a bearish double-miss.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Price Chart for Tuesday, May, 12, 2026

In the lead-up to the earnings call, which was held after the bell, ASTS gained nearly 6%. But after announcing dramatic misses on earnings and revenue, the stock sold off during after-hours trading as the market’s palpable disappointment resulted in a loss of more than 13%.

Here’s what investors need to know about the SpaceX rival going forward.

AST SpaceMobile’s Q1 Disappointment Brings Investors Back Down to Earth

AST SpaceMobile Today

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. stock logo
ASTSASTS 90-day performance
AST SpaceMobile
$72.96 -9.59 (-11.62%)
As of 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$22.47
$129.89
Price Target
$83.83
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Despite the company’s promising backdrop, the space-based cellular provider posted Q1 earnings per share (EPS) of negative 66 cents versus analyst expectations of negative 23 cents.

The EPS miss was AST SpaceMobile’s fifth in as many quarters.

Quarterly revenue also disappointed, with $14.74 million missing the consensus mark of $39.01 million by a country mile. That was particularly magnified when looking at the company’s Q4 2025 revenue of $54.31 against expectations for $39.53 million.

Fortunately, the Q1 report wasn’t without its highlights. AST SpaceMobile reported a healthy balance sheet with approximately $3.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of March 31.

The company is still in its nascent stages of revenue generation, but it should be able to continue seamlessly scaling thanks to more than half a million square feet of manufacturing and operations space around the globe. BlueBird 8, 9, and 10 are expected to be delivered within a month, and AST SpaceMobile is in the process of assembly through BlueBird 33. Ultimately, the firm plans to have 100 BlueBird satellites in its fleet.

In his earnings call comments, CEO Abel Avellan highlighted the company’s 95% vertically integrated manufacturing strategy, noting how it provides a long-term advantage with its manufacturing team ramping up significantly over the past several quarters.

AST SpaceMobile’s Volatility Should Be Expected

AST SpaceMobile has dealt with its fair share of setbacks this year. Launch delays and Blue Origin deployment mishaps have resulted in heightened volatility in share prices. As a result, ASTS now carries a beta of 2.60, meaning it is more than two and a half times as volatile as the broad market.

But with high betas come high risk-reward opportunities. Shortly after the BlueBird 7 LEO failure in late April, the stock bounced back within a week on news that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission granted AST SpaceMobile commercial authority to deliver direct-to-device, or D2D, cellular broadband connectivity from outer space nationwide in the United States.

That catalyst followed another in late February that caused shares of ASTS to jump. In late February,  the Midland, Texas-based firm—which has secured strategic partnerships with Verizon Communications NYSE: VZ, AT&T NYSE: T, Vodafone NASDAQ: VOD, real estate investment trust American Tower NYSE: AMT, Google and a handful of other tech and communication services companies—announced its first-ever premier government contract.

According to a company press release, AST SpaceMobile entered into an agreement with the United States Space Development Agency for the Europa Track 2 Commercial Solutions program as part of “the Hybrid Acquisition for proliferated Low-Earth Orbit (HALO) program,” which carries a total contract value of approximately $30 million.

So selloffs are nothing new to shareholders, many of whom have endured the highs and lows of buying and holding ASTS. Over the past year, while compiling a gain of nearly 204%, the stock has seen trough-to-peak gains as high as 315% while enduring at least 15 double-digit pullbacks.

After a Big Earnings Miss, ASTS Receives a Mixed Outlook

AST SpaceMobile Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$83.83
17.07% Upside
Reduce
Based on 10 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$71.60
High Forecast$117.00
Average Forecast$83.83
Low Forecast$45.60
AST SpaceMobile Stock Forecast Details

The silver lining is that the company’s revenue is expected to continue growing, which should result in earnings nearly breaking even over the next year. Based on a trailing 12-month EPS of negative $1.32, AST SpaceMobile’s earnings are expected to grow from negative 99 cents to negative one cent over the next four quarters.

Nonetheless, analysts are now understandably conservative in their expectations. The stock’s average 12-month price target is $82.51, indicating a potential upside of over 15%. Meanwhile, AST SpaceMobile has a consensus Reduce rating based on the 10 analysts who currently cover it.

Short interest of nearly 18%—or nearly 54 million shares of the 382 million shares outstanding—remains a short-term concern. However, long-term, the smart money appears to remain bullish on ASTS. Over the past 12 months, institutional buyers have injected nearly $3 billion into the stock, while outflows have totaled less than $500 million.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AST SpaceMobile Right Now?

Before you consider AST SpaceMobile, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AST SpaceMobile wasn't on the list.

While AST SpaceMobile currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Jessica Mitacek
About The Editor

Jessica Mitacek

Managing Editor & Contributing Author

Learn More about Jessica Mitacek
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
2.6719 of 5 stars		$72.99-11.6%N/AN/AReduce$83.83
Verizon Communications (VZ)
4.7991 of 5 stars		$47.981.6%5.90%11.70Moderate Buy$50.59
AT&T (T)
4.9895 of 5 stars		$25.251.5%4.40%8.47Moderate Buy$30.55
Vodafone Group (VOD)
4.7709 of 5 stars		$15.10-7.5%3.31%N/AHold$72.00
American Tower (AMT)
4.9015 of 5 stars		$178.800.8%4.00%28.89Moderate Buy$218.05
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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