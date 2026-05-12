AST SpaceMobile Plummets on Galactic Q1 Miss: Can Vertical Integration Save the SpaceX Rival?

When an aerospace upstart’s next-generation BlueBird satellites are the largest commercial communication arrays to ever be deployed in low Earth orbit (LEO), expectations for that company can be astronomical.

So when space-based cellular broadband network provider AST SpaceMobile NASDAQ: ASTS reported Q1 2026 results on Monday, May 11, investors were understandably deflated by a bearish double-miss.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Price Chart for Tuesday, May, 12, 2026

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In the lead-up to the earnings call, which was held after the bell, ASTS gained nearly 6%. But after announcing dramatic misses on earnings and revenue, the stock sold off during after-hours trading as the market’s palpable disappointment resulted in a loss of more than 13%.

Here’s what investors need to know about the SpaceX rival going forward.

AST SpaceMobile’s Q1 Disappointment Brings Investors Back Down to Earth

AST SpaceMobile Today ASTS AST SpaceMobile $72.96 -9.59 (-11.62%) 52-Week Range $22.47 ▼ $129.89 Price Target $83.83 Add to Watchlist

Despite the company’s promising backdrop, the space-based cellular provider posted Q1 earnings per share (EPS) of negative 66 cents versus analyst expectations of negative 23 cents.

The EPS miss was AST SpaceMobile’s fifth in as many quarters.

Quarterly revenue also disappointed, with $14.74 million missing the consensus mark of $39.01 million by a country mile. That was particularly magnified when looking at the company’s Q4 2025 revenue of $54.31 against expectations for $39.53 million.

Fortunately, the Q1 report wasn’t without its highlights. AST SpaceMobile reported a healthy balance sheet with approximately $3.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of March 31.

The company is still in its nascent stages of revenue generation, but it should be able to continue seamlessly scaling thanks to more than half a million square feet of manufacturing and operations space around the globe. BlueBird 8, 9, and 10 are expected to be delivered within a month, and AST SpaceMobile is in the process of assembly through BlueBird 33. Ultimately, the firm plans to have 100 BlueBird satellites in its fleet.

In his earnings call comments, CEO Abel Avellan highlighted the company’s 95% vertically integrated manufacturing strategy, noting how it provides a long-term advantage with its manufacturing team ramping up significantly over the past several quarters.

AST SpaceMobile’s Volatility Should Be Expected

AST SpaceMobile has dealt with its fair share of setbacks this year. Launch delays and Blue Origin deployment mishaps have resulted in heightened volatility in share prices. As a result, ASTS now carries a beta of 2.60, meaning it is more than two and a half times as volatile as the broad market.

But with high betas come high risk-reward opportunities. Shortly after the BlueBird 7 LEO failure in late April, the stock bounced back within a week on news that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission granted AST SpaceMobile commercial authority to deliver direct-to-device, or D2D, cellular broadband connectivity from outer space nationwide in the United States.

That catalyst followed another in late February that caused shares of ASTS to jump. In late February, the Midland, Texas-based firm—which has secured strategic partnerships with Verizon Communications NYSE: VZ, AT&T NYSE: T, Vodafone NASDAQ: VOD, real estate investment trust American Tower NYSE: AMT, Google and a handful of other tech and communication services companies—announced its first-ever premier government contract.

According to a company press release, AST SpaceMobile entered into an agreement with the United States Space Development Agency for the Europa Track 2 Commercial Solutions program as part of “the Hybrid Acquisition for proliferated Low-Earth Orbit (HALO) program,” which carries a total contract value of approximately $30 million.

So selloffs are nothing new to shareholders, many of whom have endured the highs and lows of buying and holding ASTS. Over the past year, while compiling a gain of nearly 204%, the stock has seen trough-to-peak gains as high as 315% while enduring at least 15 double-digit pullbacks.

After a Big Earnings Miss, ASTS Receives a Mixed Outlook

AST SpaceMobile Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$83.83

17.07% Upside Reduce

Based on 10 Analyst Ratings Current Price $71.60 High Forecast $117.00 Average Forecast $83.83 Low Forecast $45.60 AST SpaceMobile Stock Forecast Details

The silver lining is that the company’s revenue is expected to continue growing, which should result in earnings nearly breaking even over the next year. Based on a trailing 12-month EPS of negative $1.32, AST SpaceMobile’s earnings are expected to grow from negative 99 cents to negative one cent over the next four quarters.

Nonetheless, analysts are now understandably conservative in their expectations. The stock’s average 12-month price target is $82.51, indicating a potential upside of over 15%. Meanwhile, AST SpaceMobile has a consensus Reduce rating based on the 10 analysts who currently cover it.

Short interest of nearly 18%—or nearly 54 million shares of the 382 million shares outstanding—remains a short-term concern. However, long-term, the smart money appears to remain bullish on ASTS. Over the past 12 months, institutional buyers have injected nearly $3 billion into the stock, while outflows have totaled less than $500 million.

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