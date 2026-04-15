American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential upside of 18.93% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.57.

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American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $176.57 on Tuesday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.97 and a 200 day moving average of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The business's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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