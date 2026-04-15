American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock, up from their previous price objective of $189.00. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.52.

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American Tower Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:AMT opened at $176.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $180.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.81. American Tower has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Tower by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,793 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,615,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in American Tower by 69.6% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 139,091 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $2,871,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in American Tower by 92.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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