American Vanguard Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

American Vanguard NYSE: AVD reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results showing higher sales and a sharp increase in adjusted EBITDA, as management cited improved domestic demand, better gross margins, and cost controls amid what it described as still-challenging agricultural market conditions.

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First-quarter sales rise 7% on stronger U.S. crop and specialty demand

CEO Dak Kaye said net sales were $124 million, up about 7% from the year-ago quarter. Kaye attributed the year-over-year improvement primarily to the company’s domestic crop business, where sales increased 17% on “strong demand from both our herbicide and our insecticide products,” as well as 6% growth in the specialty business driven by OHP horticultural products.

CFO David Johnson provided additional detail, saying the U.S. crop increase was driven by herbicide and insecticide demand, while soil fumigants and other products were steady. Johnson noted that U.S. crop sales growth was “offset by lower nematicide sales of COUNTER and cotton defoliant sales of FOLEX.” He added that specialty sales improved 6%, led by OHP performance and “increased demand for biological product solutions,” while other specialty markets such as professional pest control, turf, and landscape were relatively flat.

International revenue declined 7% year over year, partially offsetting domestic gains. Kaye said higher sales in Central America, Mexico, and Australia were more than offset by lower sales in Brazil due mostly to shipment timing that created a difficult comparison. He also cited weaker sales in India that were mostly timing related. Johnson similarly said the international decline was driven by Brazil and reduced sales in India due to timing delays in customer purchases, with some offset from improved Central America sales “led by the launch of MOCAP in Ecuador.”

Adjusted EBITDA jumps to $10.3 million as margins expand

American Vanguard’s adjusted EBITDA rose 245% to $10.3 million, compared with $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. Kaye and Johnson both pointed to a richer mix of higher-margin domestic products, improved gross margins, and ongoing cost efforts.

Kaye said gross margins improved by about 500 basis points year over year. Johnson quantified gross profit at 31% versus 26% in the prior-year quarter, attributing the improvement to increased volumes of higher-margin domestic products, reduced volumes of lower-margin international products, and slightly better factory efficiency.

On costs, Kaye said adjusted operating expenses (excluding items such as transformation and asset impairment costs) were 26.7% of sales, down from 27.9% a year earlier, reflecting operating efficiency gains and “tight cost controls.” Johnson said EBITDA expansion was driven by higher sales, higher margins, and continued cost-cutting efforts.

Manufacturing footprint actions and headquarters move

Kaye highlighted manufacturing rationalization actions taken over the past year, including shifting production away from the company’s Los Angeles facility to its Axis, Alabama operation. He said the company expects the rationalization of the Los Angeles production facility “to save us at least $4 million on an annualized basis going forward.”

In prepared remarks later in the call, Kaye also said the company is relocating its headquarters “this month,” and described continued efforts to reduce non-core expenses and prioritize resources. He noted management team changes and additions across commercial sales, operations, IT, and finance, including the addition of Mike DiPaola, who transitioned to Chief Commercial Officer. Kaye said he is also hiring a Senior Vice President of Product Development and Marketing.

Balance sheet reflects refinancing and working capital changes

Johnson said cash on hand at quarter-end was $71 million, compared with $12 million in the prior-year period. He attributed the year-over-year cash increase to the term loan structure put in place following refinancing, which replaced the revolving working capital facility.

Total debt ended the quarter at $267 million, up from $166 million a year earlier. Johnson said the company is focusing on net debt given the new structure, with net debt at approximately $196 million compared with $154 million a year ago. He said the increase was primarily related to lower customer prepayments received at the end of 2025.

Inventories were $175 million compared with $185 million in the first quarter of last year, a $10 million improvement. Johnson credited “supply chain discipline” and sales, inventory, and operations planning (SIOP) process improvements implemented in 2025 that he said are “gaining traction.”

Kaye described the refinancing as a shift away from a revolver that was “not aligned to our long-term strategy,” and said the new structure provides flexibility to manage seasonal working capital swings. He acknowledged the new structure comes “at a higher cost,” but said it provides a stable base of capital and liquidity, including maintaining substantial cash as a “buffer or a cushion.”

Market conditions, outlook, and strategic goals

Kaye said the agricultural industry has not fully recovered from a downturn that began in 2023, although he noted some improvement in 2026 in the U.S. He said commodity prices have recovered from lows seen in summer 2025 but remain below what observers consider historically normal levels. Kaye added that while destocking appears to be mostly past, distributors have shown “no inclination to restock,” and farmer liquidity remains a concern that is driving more last-minute crop decisions.

He also cited geopolitical developments, including recent Middle East events, saying the company is seeing higher oil, natural gas, and fertilizer prices. Kaye said higher fertilizer prices should not materially impact the current season because most farmers already made purchases, but the situation could influence next year’s crop decisions.

American Vanguard reiterated its 2026 expectations of adjusted EBITDA of $44 million to $48 million on sales of $530 million to $550 million, according to Kaye.

During the Q&A, analyst Rosemarie Morbelli of Gabelli Funds asked about the drivers behind U.S. crop growth and whether price or volume was the main factor. Kaye said “the volume was the main driver for the U.S. increase in sales.” Asked about generic competition, Kaye said generics are “coming into the marketplace fairly heavily” and cited “spotty” pressure, referencing FOLEX in particular. He said generic pressure has not yet impacted 2026 sales for FOLEX because the company has not entered that cycle, and added that American Vanguard has “a very strategic generic strategy” to defend and grow market share in that segment.

Regarding product performance, Kaye said IMPACT and AZTEC were two large products that showed sales increases, noting they were down in the fourth quarter of 2025 and up in the first quarter of 2026. He also said Metam was flat or slightly down after being down in the fourth quarter. Kaye described purchasing dynamics as “in motion,” reflecting changes in how the market buys.

Morbelli also asked whether management agreed with an expectation of low single-digit agricultural market growth in 2026. Kaye said he believes the industry “is going to grow single digits for sure,” while noting variables including geopolitics, commodity prices, weather, and pests.

Looking further out, Kaye discussed goals tied to what he has called “Plan 2030,” including improving manufacturing efficiency, implementing standard processes, and becoming a KPI-driven organization. He reiterated a target of 50 new product launches over five years, aiming for $100 million in annualized revenue by 2030, and said the company implemented a new product process in 2025 and expects a more regular cadence of new products starting later this year, with fuller impact not expected until 2028. Kaye also said the company expects to be “north of $600 million in annualized revenue” over the next roughly two-plus years and continues to view 15% EBITDA margins across the cycle as a long-term goal, while prioritizing reaching double-digit EBITDA margins “as soon as possible.”

About American Vanguard NYSE: AVD

American Vanguard Corporation NYSE: AVD is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemical products for crop protection, turf and ornamental care, and public health pest control. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the company offers a portfolio of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and rodenticides designed for use across agricultural, turf and urban pest management applications. Its research and development efforts focus on novel chemistries and formulation technologies that address emerging pest resistance and regulatory requirements.

The company's product lines include emulsifiable concentrates, wettable powders, granular formulations, baits and liquid concentrates sold under proprietary brand names.

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