American Water Works (AWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect American Water Works to announce earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $1.3257 billion for the quarter. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Water Works to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American Water Works Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE AWK opened at $131.43 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $120.57 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. American Water Works's payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 5.4% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in American Water Works by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price objective on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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