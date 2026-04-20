Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Down 4.3% - Here's Why

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.2660. Approximately 989,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,110,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

USAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Gold and Silver

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,927,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $10,574,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the third quarter valued at about $9,954,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,999,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,872,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company's stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

Further Reading

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