Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Americas Silver (TSE:USA - Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$16.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.53% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on USA. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Americas Silver and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities upgraded Americas Silver to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Americas Silver and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$11.67.

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Americas Silver Trading Down 5.0%

Americas Silver stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.10. 1,226,327 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.14. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.88 and a twelve month high of C$14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.90.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 74.15%.The business had revenue of C$48.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Mckee Hand sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.96, for a total transaction of C$1,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 593,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$6,503,137.92. This represents a 17.40% decrease in their position. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019.

Further Reading

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