Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.68). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $658.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -230.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore set a $14.00 target price on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,094.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 156.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 59.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company's stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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