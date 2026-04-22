Amerigo Resources (ARREF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Amerigo Resources to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter.

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Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 3.4%

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral resource development company focused on copper deposits in Chile. Its primary asset, the Minera Valle Central (MVC) project, recovers copper from tailings produced by Codelco’s Salvador Division and processes the material into copper concentrate. By leveraging existing plant infrastructure and water rights, Amerigo’s MVC operation delivers a lower-impact, cost-effective source of high-grade copper for global markets.

Amerigo holds the operating licence for MVC under a joint-venture framework with Codelco, Chile’s state-owned mining company.

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