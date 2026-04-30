AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.940-8.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion. AMETEK also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.960-2.000 EPS.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $227.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.64. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $242.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,397 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,303,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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