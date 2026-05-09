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AMETEK Shareholders Back Board as Company Highlights Record 2025, Strong Q1

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
AMETEK logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AMETEK shareholders approved all board proposals at the 2026 Annual Meeting, electing Thomas A. Amato, Anthony J. Conti and Gretchen W. McClain as directors and ratifying Ernst & Young LLP as auditor for fiscal 2026.
  • The company said 2025 was a record year across nearly all financial metrics, with sales of $7.4 billion, operating income up 7%, core margins expanding 80 basis points, and earnings per share rising 9% to $7.43.
  • First-quarter 2026 results also set records, including sales of $1.93 billion, operating income up 14%, EBITDA up 11%, and earnings per diluted share of $1.97, while AMETEK highlighted its pending Indicor instrumentation acquisition as a strategic growth move.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

AMETEK NYSE: AME stockholders approved all three proposals presented at the company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, including the election of three Class 2 directors, an advisory vote on executive compensation and the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2026.

The annual meeting was held virtually and was called to order after introductions of the company’s directors and executive officers. Lynn Carino, AMETEK’s assistant secretary, reported that a majority of the company’s outstanding shares were represented by proxy or through the web portal, establishing a quorum for the meeting.

Stockholders Approve Board Nominees and Other Proposals

According to preliminary voting results presented by Carino, stockholders approved the election of Thomas A. Amato, Anthony J. Conti and Gretchen W. McClain as Class 2 directors for three-year terms.

Stockholders also approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s named executive officers. In addition, they ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as AMETEK’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2026 fiscal year.

The formal portion of the annual meeting was adjourned after the vote, with no additional business brought before stockholders.

AMETEK Reviews 2025 Performance

Following the formal meeting, the company provided an update on operations and financial results. AMETEK described itself as a provider of industrial technology solutions serving a range of niche markets and said its performance continues to be driven by the “AMETEK Growth Model,” which includes operational excellence, technology innovation, global and market expansion, and strategic acquisitions.

The company said it delivered strong results in 2025, setting annual records for “essentially all financial metrics,” including sales, operating income, operating margin, EBITDA and earnings per share.

  • Full-year sales were $7.4 billion, up 7% from 2024.
  • Operating income increased 7%.
  • Core operating margins expanded by 80 basis points.
  • Free cash flow to net income conversion was 113%.
  • Full-year earnings were $7.43 per diluted share, up 9%.
  • The company deployed approximately $1.8 billion in 2025 on acquisitions, share repurchases and dividends.

First-Quarter 2026 Results Set Records

AMETEK also reviewed its first-quarter 2026 performance, saying it posted records for orders, EBITDA, net income and GAAP earnings per share. The company said the quarter included double-digit sales growth, core margin expansion and a high quality of earnings.

Sales in the first quarter were $1.93 billion, up 11% from the same period in 2025. Operating income rose 14% year over year to $517 million, while core operating margins increased 160 basis points. EBITDA was $620 million, an 11% increase from the prior-year period.

The company reported earnings of $1.97 per diluted share for the quarter, up 13% from the first quarter of 2025.

Indicor Instrumentation Acquisition Highlighted

AMETEK also discussed its recently announced definitive agreement to acquire the instrumentation group of businesses from Indicor, LLC. The company described the transaction as a strategic acquisition that would add a portfolio of 10 industrial technology businesses in one transaction.

AMETEK said Indicor would provide additional scale and diversification, niche differentiated technologies and a sizable recurring revenue stream. The company said it expects to add value by integrating the businesses into AMETEK’s operating model.

The company said it expects the acquisition to be cash accretive to earnings per share in the first year of ownership and to generate strong returns on capital. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

No Stockholder Questions Submitted

After the operational and financial update, the company opened the floor for stockholder questions submitted through the web portal. The meeting concluded after it was reported that no questions had been submitted.

About AMETEK NYSE: AME

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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