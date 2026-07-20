Amkor Technology (AMKR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $1.8081 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Amkor Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $96.68. The company's fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,138 shares in the company, valued at $9,289,301.40. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,250,674.20. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,000 shares of company stock worth $8,631,450. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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