Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Sunday.

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Several other research firms also recently commented on AMRX. Barclays upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:AMRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.01. 1,733,359 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 313.96%. The business had revenue of $722.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $450,557.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,211,960.40. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 186.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company's stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

Further Reading

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