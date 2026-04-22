Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.270-0.270 EPS.

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Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 228.24%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 512,842 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 334,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company's stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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