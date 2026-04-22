Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.270-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.0 million-$723.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $715.0 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 228.24%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Amneal Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amneal Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and near-term guidance beat expectations: Amneal reported Q1 EPS of $0.26 vs. the $0.15 consensus and provided Q1 EPS guidance of $0.270 (above the $0.160 consensus) and revenue guidance of $723M vs. $715M consensus — evidence of stronger-than-expected core performance. AMRX Marketbeat earnings summary

Q1 results and near-term guidance beat expectations: Amneal reported Q1 EPS of $0.26 vs. the $0.15 consensus and provided Q1 EPS guidance of $0.270 (above the $0.160 consensus) and revenue guidance of $723M vs. $715M consensus — evidence of stronger-than-expected core performance. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY2026 outlook: Amneal set FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.95–1.05 (vs. $0.95 consensus) and revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.2B, signaling management expects continued top-line growth for the year. GlobeNewswire release on acquisition and guidance

Raised FY2026 outlook: Amneal set FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.95–1.05 (vs. $0.95 consensus) and revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.2B, signaling management expects continued top-line growth for the year. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition to build biosimilars scale: Amneal agreed to acquire Kashiv BioSciences for up to $1.1B (cash + stock) to expand biologics development and manufacturing capabilities and target a large loss-of-exclusivity market — a strategic move to diversify into higher-margin complex therapies. The deal requires shareholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in H2 2026. Reuters: Amneal to buy Kashiv BioSciences

Acquisition to build biosimilars scale: Amneal agreed to acquire Kashiv BioSciences for up to $1.1B (cash + stock) to expand biologics development and manufacturing capabilities and target a large loss-of-exclusivity market — a strategic move to diversify into higher-margin complex therapies. The deal requires shareholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in H2 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Positive clinical news for Crexont supports product growth thesis: Interim Phase 4 ELEVATE‑PD data show meaningful increases in “good on” time for Crexont in Parkinson’s patients, supporting commercial upside for key specialty products. Business Insider: Crexont Phase 4 results

Positive clinical news for Crexont supports product growth thesis: Interim Phase 4 ELEVATE‑PD data show meaningful increases in “good on” time for Crexont in Parkinson’s patients, supporting commercial upside for key specialty products. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and capital structure remain concerns: despite the beat, Amneal’s reported net margin is low (~2.4%) and return on equity is deeply negative (−228%), highlighting ongoing profitability and balance-sheet issues that could amplify market sensitivity to the Kashiv deal and any financing/dilution. AMRX Marketbeat financials

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,833,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,018 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,710,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,737,000 after acquiring an additional 974,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 841,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 620,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company's stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

Further Reading

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