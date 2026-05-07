Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Earns Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Amplitude and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.44.

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Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $780.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.35 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Amplitude has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.020--0.010 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In other news, CTO Curtis Liu sold 17,586 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $142,798.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,067,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,143.08. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amplitude by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Amplitude News

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About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

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