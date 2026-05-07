Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $6.09. Amplitude shares last traded at $5.8290, with a volume of 902,815 shares.

Specifically, CTO Curtis Liu sold 17,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $142,798.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,067,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,666,143.08. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Amplitude and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Amplitude from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.44.

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More Amplitude News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amplitude this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full‑year outlook raised — Amplitude updated FY‑2026 guidance to higher revenue and positive EPS (management gave EPS $0.03–$0.06 and revenue $397M–$403M), which signals improved multi‑quarter profit visibility. Read More.

Full‑year outlook raised — Amplitude updated FY‑2026 guidance to higher revenue and positive EPS (management gave EPS $0.03–$0.06 and revenue $397M–$403M), which signals improved multi‑quarter profit visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat & solid growth — Q1 revenue of $93.49M rose ~17% y/y and topped Street estimates, reflecting enterprise customer additions and pricing adoption that support the SaaS growth story. Read More.

Revenue beat & solid growth — Q1 revenue of $93.49M rose ~17% y/y and topped Street estimates, reflecting enterprise customer additions and pricing adoption that support the SaaS growth story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnership could broaden GTM — A new partnership with Adswerve may help connect acquisition channels to product analytics and accelerate enterprise adoption. Read More.

Partnership could broaden GTM — A new partnership with Adswerve may help connect acquisition channels to product analytics and accelerate enterprise adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — The call provides management detail on pricing, AI product adoption and customer metrics that investors should review to judge revenue quality and margin cadence. Read More.

Earnings call transcript available — The call provides management detail on pricing, AI product adoption and customer metrics that investors should review to judge revenue quality and margin cadence. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss — GAAP/non‑GAAP loss of ($0.02) missed consensus (loss of $0.01), keeping near‑term profitability a concern despite the top‑line beat. Read More.

EPS miss — GAAP/non‑GAAP loss of ($0.02) missed consensus (loss of $0.01), keeping near‑term profitability a concern despite the top‑line beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS guide slightly below Street — Q2 EPS guidance of -$0.02 to -$0.01 came in a touch under consensus, reinforcing near‑term margin pressure even as Q2 revenue guidance was slightly above estimates. Read More.

Q2 EPS guide slightly below Street — Q2 EPS guidance of -$0.02 to -$0.01 came in a touch under consensus, reinforcing near‑term margin pressure even as Q2 revenue guidance was slightly above estimates. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — CTO Curtis Liu sold ~17.6k shares at ~$8.12; modest in size but can add to short‑term negative sentiment. Read More.

Insider sale — CTO Curtis Liu sold ~17.6k shares at ~$8.12; modest in size but can add to short‑term negative sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action & market reaction — Bank of America reaffirmed a Neutral rating and cut its target to $8 (from $10), and the stock sold off after the mixed print, indicating traders prioritized the EPS miss and near‑term guide. Read More. Read More.

Amplitude Stock Down 22.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $605.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a negative net margin of 25.80%.The company had revenue of $91.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amplitude has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.020--0.010 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amplitude by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,891,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,034,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Amplitude by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,681,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,750,000 after purchasing an additional 703,328 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,784,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company's stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

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