Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.19, but opened at $19.14. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $16.7990, with a volume of 7,345,928 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.

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Trending Headlines about Amprius Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and strong growth: Q1 revenue was $28.5M, up ~2.5x year-over-year and ahead of consensus, demonstrating accelerating commercial traction. Read More.

Revenue beat and strong growth: Q1 revenue was $28.5M, up ~2.5x year-over-year and ahead of consensus, demonstrating accelerating commercial traction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Net loss narrowed vs. prior year: Net loss fell to $5.0M from $9.4M a year earlier, signaling operating improvement even as the company remains unprofitable. Read More.

Net loss narrowed vs. prior year: Net loss fell to $5.0M from $9.4M a year earlier, signaling operating improvement even as the company remains unprofitable. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New leveraged ETF could boost liquidity/volatility: Defiance launched AMPU, a daily 2x long ETF on AMPX, which can attract active traders and magnify price moves in either direction. Read More.

New leveraged ETF could boost liquidity/volatility: Defiance launched AMPU, a daily 2x long ETF on AMPX, which can attract active traders and magnify price moves in either direction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance in line with street: Management reiterated FY26 EPS of about -$0.06, roughly matching consensus, which reduces surprise risk but offers no upside catalyst. Read More.

FY2026 EPS guidance in line with street: Management reiterated FY26 EPS of about -$0.06, roughly matching consensus, which reduces surprise risk but offers no upside catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/preview context: Coverage highlights NDAA/defense tailwinds and silicon‑anode positioning — bullish for TAM but notes execution and margin capture questions. Read More.

Analyst/preview context: Coverage highlights NDAA/defense tailwinds and silicon‑anode positioning — bullish for TAM but notes execution and margin capture questions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed estimates: Reported loss per share of $0.04 missed the consensus loss of $0.02, prompting near‑term disappointment and selling pressure. Read More.

EPS missed estimates: Reported loss per share of $0.04 missed the consensus loss of $0.02, prompting near‑term disappointment and selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margins and profitability still weak: Net margin remains negative and return on equity is negative, keeping the company loss‑making and sensitive to cash/dilution concerns. Read More.

Margins and profitability still weak: Net margin remains negative and return on equity is negative, keeping the company loss‑making and sensitive to cash/dilution concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Prior run-up raises profit‑taking risk: Shares had surged recently, so the EPS miss and mixed fundamentals can trigger outsized declines from momentum unwind. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $23,865,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,342,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,357,584. This trade represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $7,618,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,547.36. This represents a 90.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,539,829 shares of company stock valued at $42,323,376 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,245,000 after acquiring an additional 616,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 253,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 363,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,846 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 410,724 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 24.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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