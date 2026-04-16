Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Up 4.6% - Still a Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.1420. Approximately 8,631,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,741,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMPX shares. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.75.

View Our Latest Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 2.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,877,952.50. Following the sale, the director owned 127,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,771.50. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $257,718.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 723,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,032.80. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,140,959 shares of company stock worth $60,630,750 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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