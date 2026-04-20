Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Up 5.2% - Should You Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $19.6320. Approximately 10,684,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 8,722,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 2.20.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $7,618,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,547.36. This represents a 90.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $257,718.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 723,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,032.80. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,190,411 shares of company stock worth $50,108,184. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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