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Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 3.7% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Amprius Technologies logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 3.7% to $21.43 on Monday (volume down ~40% vs. average); analysts rate the stock a Moderate Buy (8 Buys, 1 Sell) with an average price target of $19.75, below the current trading price.
  • Quarterly beat but still unprofitable: Amprius reported EPS of ($0.01) vs. ($0.04) expected and revenue of $25.23M (vs. $22.91M), yet it has a negative net margin (60.3%) and FY2026 guidance of -0.06 EPS.
  • Significant insider selling: Insiders sold 2,579,519 shares (~$42.8M) in the past 90 days—including directors who cut positions substantially—though insiders still own 12.8% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.4310. 5,302,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,802,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 2.20.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Steven Chu sold 166,632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $2,986,045.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,281,914.88. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $23,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,342,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,357,584. This trade represents a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,579,519 shares of company stock valued at $42,799,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 353.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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