Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 3.7% Higher - Still a Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.4310. 5,302,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,802,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.75.

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Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 2.20.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Steven Chu sold 166,632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $2,986,045.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,281,914.88. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $23,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,342,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,357,584. This trade represents a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,579,519 shares of company stock valued at $42,799,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 353.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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