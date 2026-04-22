Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.44

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, May 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

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Amrize Stock Down 2.0%

AMRZ stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. Amrize has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amrize will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In other news, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.72 per share, with a total value of $176,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $954,611.04. This represents a 22.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jaime Hill acquired 3,184 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.34 per share, for a total transaction of $179,386.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,840. This represents a 13.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 77,834 shares of company stock worth $4,511,344. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amrize by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 306,957 shares of the company's stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Amrize by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 112,250 shares of the company's stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 26,755 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Amrize by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,601,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 214,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in Amrize by 103.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 133,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,247 shares during the last quarter.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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