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AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six (6) Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AMTD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026

Key Points

  • Short interest in AMTD fell sharply in June, dropping 70.7% to 12,232 shares as of June 30 from 41,772 shares on June 15. The short-interest ratio is now just 0.3 days, with essentially no shares currently sold short.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative, as Weiss Ratings initiated coverage with a “sell (d)” rating. MarketBeat data shows the stock currently carries a consensus rating of “Sell.”
  • AMTD shares traded near their lows, closing at $0.95, just above the 12-month low of $0.87 and below the 12-month high of $1.65. The company also reported a small quarterly loss of $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.09 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six (6) Class A Ordinary Shares.

AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six (6) Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AMTD - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,232 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the June 15th total of 41,772 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six (6) Class A Ordinary Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "sell (d)" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six (6) Class A Ordinary Shares currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMTD

AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six (6) Class A Ordinary Shares Price Performance

Shares of AMTD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,083. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company's 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six (6) Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AMTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter.

About AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six (6) Class A Ordinary Shares

(Get Free Report)

AMTD IDEA Group is a financial institution operating in five business segments: The capital market solutions segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, private placements, and debt issuances. The digital solutions and other services segment provides institutional and corporate clients with paid access to enhance investor communication and relations, corporate communication also provides digital financial solution services. The Media and entertainment segment offers print and digital advertising campaigns, licensing, and marketing services including branded content, video production.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six (6) Class A Ordinary Shares Right Now?

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