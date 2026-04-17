ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Nomura

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Smbc Nikko Sec. raised shares of ANA to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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ANA Trading Down 1.0%

OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ANA has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ANA had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 6.47%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion.

About ANA

All Nippon Airways Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: ALNPY is a Tokyo-based airline offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. Founded in 1952, the company operates scheduled flights under its ANA brand, providing a network of domestic and international routes. In addition to core flight operations, ANA delivers ancillary services including in-flight catering, ground handling and aircraft maintenance.

ANA’s diversified business model encompasses several subsidiaries such as ANA Wings and Air Japan for regional operations, and ANA Cargo for freight services.

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