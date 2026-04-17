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ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Nomura

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
ANA logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Nomura downgraded All Nippon Airways (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) from a "strong-buy" to a "hold" on Wednesday, and with SMBC Nikko also rating it "hold" the stock's consensus rating is now "Hold."
  • ANA beat quarterly estimates with EPS of $0.16 versus $0.14 expected and revenue of $4.45 billion versus $4.38 billion, reporting a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 6.47%.
  • The stock opened at $3.62 (down ~1%), has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a P/E of 8.62, trading below its 50-day simple moving average of $3.95.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Smbc Nikko Sec. raised shares of ANA to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANA

ANA Trading Down 1.0%

OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ANA has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ANA had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 6.47%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion.

About ANA

(Get Free Report)

All Nippon Airways Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: ALNPY is a Tokyo-based airline offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. Founded in 1952, the company operates scheduled flights under its ANA brand, providing a network of domestic and international routes. In addition to core flight operations, ANA delivers ancillary services including in-flight catering, ground handling and aircraft maintenance.

ANA’s diversified business model encompasses several subsidiaries such as ANA Wings and Air Japan for regional operations, and ANA Cargo for freight services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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