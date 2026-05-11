Anadarko Petroleum (NASDAQ:APC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anadarko Petroleum (NASDAQ:APC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas development company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

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Anadarko Petroleum Price Performance

NASDAQ:APC opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. Anadarko Petroleum has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Anadarko Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Anadarko Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APC. Zacks Research upgraded Anadarko Petroleum to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APC

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It is also involved in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the United States onshore and deepwater Gulf of Mexico; and Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique, Colombia, Peru, and other countries.

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