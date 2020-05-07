Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.40, but opened at $34.20. Bunge shares last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 1,597,928 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Bunge's revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Bunge's payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a "buy" rating to a "conviction-buy" rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.60.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,332.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 5,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $316,015.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,084,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 519.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company's stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 5G Stocks to Own in 2020

To understand 5G is to understand that the “G” stands for generation. Like the previous generations that came before it, 5G promises to enhance the way consumers and businesses experience the internet. Yes, 5G will certainly deliver faster connection speeds. But I wouldn’t be nearly as excited about this technology if it simply meant I could download a movie in seconds instead of minutes.



Where 5G offers the most intriguing benefit is in the way it promises to enhance our increasingly connected future. Autonomous cars, industrial automation, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) will all be transformed by the increased speed and reduced latency of a 5G network.



One of the exciting aspects of 5G is the many ways investors can profit. There is an infrastructure being built to support the roll-out of this technology. It can’t just use the existing cell phone towers. There are also chips that have to be created to support mobile devices. The 5G revolution will also benefit software providers. And then, of course, there are the wireless providers who will be introducing 5G phones and tablets sometime in 2020.



Here’s the rub. The build-out of a 5G infrastructure is behind schedule. And some industry experts are suggesting the real growth from 5G may not come until 2021. But there’s no question that the infrastructure is being built now. And we’ve selected some stocks that look like they don’t already have the growth of the stock factored in.

View the "8 5G Stocks to Own in 2020".