Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,194 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,241 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company's stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

