Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Chardan Capital's price objective points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at $276,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,194 shares of company stock worth $2,256,907 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,506 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company's stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

