Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Etsy stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,213,544.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,802,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,952 shares of company stock worth $19,536,129. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Etsy by 6,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $9,792,000 after buying an additional 217,489 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Etsy by 17,395.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 82.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

20 Stocks to Sell Now

Most people know that brokerage rankings are overstated because of pressure from publicly-traded companies. No investor relations person wants to see "hold" and "sell" ratings issued for their stock. In reality, a "buy" rating really means "hold." "Hold" ratings really mean "sell" and "sell" ratings mean get out while you still can.



If Wall Street's top analysts are consistently giving "hold" and "sell" ratings to a stock, you know there's a serious problem. We've compiled a list of the companies that Wall Street's top equities research analysts are consistently giving "hold" and "sell" ratings too. If you own one of these stocks, consider getting out while there's still time.



This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the lowest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks to Sell Now".