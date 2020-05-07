Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Trading Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)'s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. The company traded as high as $140.72 and last traded at $147.87, approximately 48,965 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 540,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.66.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVBG. ValuEngine raised Everbridge from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $124.46.

In other Everbridge news, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $252,126.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $3,229,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,054,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,973 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 127.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Margin

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most

Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equities research analysts. There are between 300 and 500 brokerages and research houses that issue ratings, price targets and recommendations and more than 5,000 securities around the world that regularly receive coverage from research analysts.



MarketBeat has tracked more than 170,000 distinct analyst recommendations in the last 12 months alone. Given the volume of ratings changes that occur each day, it can be difficult to sift through the noise.



Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when more than a dozen different analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same stock.



This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most".