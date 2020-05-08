FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $335.00 price target on the business services provider's stock. Oppenheimer's target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.68% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $346.00 to $281.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $270.14.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $248.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.66.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company's stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Energy Stocks to Buy On This Historical Dip

It may seem hard to believe, but the current chaos in the energy sector, and oil stocks, in particular, will pass. The novel coronavirus that has birthed a global pandemic is being compared to the Spanish Flu of 1918.



Of course, when you have once in a century event, it’s difficult to look back in history and make an apples-to-apples comparison to our current situation. This isn’t to minimize our current situation. It’s simply to say that the market is forward-looking, but it’s also emotional. And it also hates uncertainty.



In a typical economic downturn, demand decreases, and investors are advised to “buy the dip.” But in the current environment, demand has been destroyed. Millions of Americans are being asked, and in some cases ordered, to stay home. And this simply means that oil demand is down. And investors are looking at prices that are, in some cases, at all-time lows.



The trading app Robinhood is frequented by millennial investors. And according to the latest information, many investors are trying to buy the dip on old guard oil stocks. That may be a mistake.



But the energy sector is about more than just oil stocks. There are several companies that are holding their own in the current environment. And that means when the economy opens up, these companies will be well-positioned for further growth.



Currently, the volatility and uncertainty surrounding energy stocks make them a poor choice for growth investors. However, many of these companies in this presentation offer a secure dividend that, along with the potential for capital appreciation, can make them a solid play for income investors.

View the "7 Energy Stocks to Buy On This Historical Dip".