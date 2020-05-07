Insider Buying: Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Acquires 2,780 Shares of Stock

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director James D. White acquired 2,780 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,180.60.

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 51,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,088. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods's revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Simply Good Foods from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $28.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,591 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

