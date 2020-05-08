Morgan Stanley Raises Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $13.00

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the communications equipment provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Commscope in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Commscope from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of COMM opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Commscope has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Commscope's quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commscope will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commscope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,326,308 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $274,240,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $266,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,385,281 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $85,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,431 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,313,241 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $117,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,685 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,601,681 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 610,188 shares during the period.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

