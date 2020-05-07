Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup cut Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson cut Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 284,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,206. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Advanced Energy Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,099 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,720 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,406 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

