NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. Piper Sandler's target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $278.43.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.78 on Thursday, hitting $304.57. 828,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,001,176. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $261.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.98. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after acquiring an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Tech Companies Set to Shine in a Social Distancing World

Telecommuting has been on the rise for many years. But it’s still not the norm. And that’s why, in the wake of our society’s call to flatten the curve of the coronavirus, more Americans find themselves in the unfamiliar position of working from home.



Aside from the mental and emotional challenge that some employees face from not having a defined workplace outside of the home, there are logistical challenges for businesses to ensure their employees can manage their work efficiently and effectively.



However, other Americans are sequestered, not by choice, but because they have no business to go-to for the time being. They face a different, unique set of challenges as more and more states begin to close bars, restaurants, and other social meeting venues.



It all happened so fast. And as an investor, it may be tough to think of investing in the market now, or ever again. But history favors those investors who have stayed the course even in the midst of a severe bear market that will quite possibly dip the economy into a recession. And that’s why we’ve identified 8 technology companies that are poised to have a breakout moment in this time of social distancing.

View the "8 Tech Companies Set to Shine in a Social Distancing World".