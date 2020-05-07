RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $65.77 and last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 1082805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.45 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of RealPage from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $7,880,449.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $75,776,432.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $10,801,898.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,768,442.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,464 shares of company stock worth $25,155,959. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of RealPage by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,676 shares of the software maker's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of RealPage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,126 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth about $1,878,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53 and a beta of 1.05.

RealPage Company Profile (NASDAQ:RP)

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

