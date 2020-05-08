Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.04.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.90. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780,729 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 244,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,572 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $54,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,856 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 834,021 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 156,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $43,162,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company's stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

