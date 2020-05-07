Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Royal Bank of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.33% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler downgraded Twilio from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $150.45.

TWLO traded up $48.49 on Thursday, hitting $170.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,074,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,617. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. Twilio's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,608 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $204,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Twilio by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,957 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 63.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739,431 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,384,000 after acquiring an additional 285,944 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

