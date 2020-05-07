Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at MKM Partners

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the communications equipment provider's stock. MKM Partners' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.25% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $15.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 262,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,927. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 742.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company's stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10

As the P/E ratios of most S&P 500 companies look very expensive and the stock market continues to regularly hit new all-time highs, it's very difficult for investors to find cheap stocks to buy now.



This goes for both share price, since most stocks are trading higher on a per-share basis, and valuation relative to earnings. Right now, the typical S&P 500 company is trading at about 25 times forward-looking earnings. Historically, S&P 500 companies have traded at about 15 times earnings in more normal markets.



While the S&P 500 as a whole is expensive, there are still a handful undervalued stocks that are trading at less than $10.00 per share. Value investing opportunities for value exist if you know where to look. Putting together a list of cheap stocks to buy now requires looking into some smaller, riskier, unloved or undiscovered parts of the market. These low-priced stocks might not look especially attractive today, but long-term investors stand to profit if they are willing to be patient and hold onto shares of these companies through multiple market cycles.



Some of these companies are great investing ideas because they're too small and too risky to attract the interest of most mutual funds and Wall Street money managers. Others have been beaten up by the market after a period of slowing earnings and profits, but are now trying to turn around and bounce back.



In this list, you might find marijuana stocks, dividend-paying stocks, large-cap stocks, growth stocks, small-cap stocks, and even some bitcoin stocks. While these low-priced stocks have a lot of differences, these 10 stock picks all share a common characteristic, a super-low share price of $10.00 or less.

View the "10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10".