Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ball's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ball in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Ball's current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball's FY2028 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.Ball's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS.

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A number of other analysts also recently commented on BALL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ball and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Ball Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BALL stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. Ball has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 262,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 97,264 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Ball by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,485,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Ball by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 75,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Ball's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Ball News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ball shares were highlighted in a new article as a strong value stock, with the company’s market price still below a cited GF Value estimate, which can support buying interest from value-focused investors. Article Title

Ball shares were highlighted in a new article as a strong value stock, with the company’s market price still below a cited GF Value estimate, which can support buying interest from value-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: A market recap noted Ball Corp. rose recently and continued to trade near a favorable valuation range, reinforcing the idea that the stock may still have room to re-rate if investors keep rewarding cheaper industrial names. Article Title

A market recap noted Ball Corp. rose recently and continued to trade near a favorable valuation range, reinforcing the idea that the stock may still have room to re-rate if investors keep rewarding cheaper industrial names. Neutral Sentiment: Several other “ball” headlines were unrelated to Ball Corporation, including stories about soccer balls, a NASA World Cup ball, and Dragon Ball entertainment news, so they are unlikely to affect BALL shares.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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