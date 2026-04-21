Analysts Offer Predictions for Champion Iron FY2026 Earnings

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron's current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Champion Iron's FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 10.38%.The business had revenue of C$472.31 million during the quarter.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial upgraded Champion Iron to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$6.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Champion Iron

Champion Iron Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$4.87 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.59.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company's operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O'keefe-Purdy, and others.

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