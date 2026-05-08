Analysts Offer Predictions for Clearfield Q3 Earnings

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Clearfield in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Clearfield's current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Clearfield's FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Clearfield from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.75.

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Clearfield Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $37.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $513.05 million, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.90.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04). Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.58 million. Clearfield has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.210 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 116.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $347,840. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc NASDAQ: CLFD is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company's core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield's modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

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