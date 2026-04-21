Analysts Set Expectations for EQT's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT's current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of EQT to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.63.

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EQT Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. EQT has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. EQT had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. EQT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $1,987,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,611.52. This trade represents a 35.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 4,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $314,453.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,938.97. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,158 shares of company stock worth $3,742,983. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Essex Bank bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,787 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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