Analysts Set Expectations for ExxonMobil FY2026 Earnings

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ExxonMobil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $10.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.15. The consensus estimate for ExxonMobil's current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XOM. HSBC upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $146.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.06.

Institutional Trading of ExxonMobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock worth $989,104. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on XOM to $169 (from $166) and kept a Buy rating, citing stronger 2026 production from Permian and Guyana as the core bullish case. Argus Hikes Exxon Mobil Price Target

Argus raised its price target on XOM to $169 (from $166) and kept a Buy rating, citing stronger 2026 production from Permian and Guyana as the core bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group slightly raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Exxon to $10.20 (from $10.15), a modest nod to better-than-expected operational/financial trends. (Analyst note)

Erste Group slightly raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Exxon to $10.20 (from $10.15), a modest nod to better-than-expected operational/financial trends. (Analyst note) Positive Sentiment: Exxon is deploying AI for seismic interpretation in Guyana to speed prospect screening and potentially lower exploration costs — a capability that can improve reserve additions and project returns. Exxon Uses AI Seismic Tools

Exxon is deploying AI for seismic interpretation in Guyana to speed prospect screening and potentially lower exploration costs — a capability that can improve reserve additions and project returns. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage and earnings roundups continue to label Exxon as a top-tier diversified upstream operator after its Q1 beat, reinforcing confidence in cash flow, buybacks and the dividend (supports valuation). Diversified Upstream Q1 Coverage

Industry coverage and earnings roundups continue to label Exxon as a top-tier diversified upstream operator after its Q1 beat, reinforcing confidence in cash flow, buybacks and the dividend (supports valuation). Neutral Sentiment: President Trump met with Exxon and Chevron to discuss Venezuela — could open commercial opportunities or political complexities; investors should watch any concrete policy/access developments. Reuters: Trump Met With Exxon

President Trump met with Exxon and Chevron to discuss Venezuela — could open commercial opportunities or political complexities; investors should watch any concrete policy/access developments. Negative Sentiment: Exxon must face a $1B suit from an InterOil founder over post-merger payments — an ongoing legal liability that could mean litigation costs or settlement risk. InterOil $1B Suit

Exxon must face a $1B suit from an InterOil founder over post-merger payments — an ongoing legal liability that could mean litigation costs or settlement risk. Negative Sentiment: Sector headlines around the Iran conflict are driving volatility: Shell reported huge trading gains but its ADR fell, and market bets that the Iran war will ease have pressured oil names — a lower geopolitical premium would be a headwind for Exxon. Shell Earnings / Sector Volatility

Sector headlines around the Iran conflict are driving volatility: Shell reported huge trading gains but its ADR fell, and market bets that the Iran war will ease have pressured oil names — a lower geopolitical premium would be a headwind for Exxon. Negative Sentiment: High-profile comments about extreme oil-price scenarios (e.g., expectations of $200 crude) underscore geopolitical tail risks that can swing Exxon’s near-term stock performance. Trump on $200 Oil

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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