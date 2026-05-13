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Analysts Set Expectations for ImmunityBio FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
ImmunityBio logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for ImmunityBio to ($0.28) from ($0.32) and kept a Buy rating with a $15 price target. The broader analyst consensus remains a Moderate Buy with an average target of $14.20.
  • ImmunityBio’s latest quarterly results were weak on profitability, reporting ($0.62) EPS versus expectations for ($0.08). Revenue came in at $44.21 million, slightly above the $43.07 million estimate.
  • The stock remains under pressure from legal and regulatory overhangs, including a pending securities class action and reports of FDA scrutiny over Anktiva-related advertising claims. Those issues are adding uncertainty even as the shares trade near $8.12.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ImmunityBio.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for ImmunityBio in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunityBio's current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 million.

IBRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBRX

ImmunityBio Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 165,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,925,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,989,665.25. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $2,934,500. Insiders own 69.48% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ImmunityBio

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for ImmunityBio and reiterated a Buy rating with a $15 price target, signaling some analyst confidence in the company’s outlook.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kessler Topaz, and others, reminded investors that the May 26 lead-plaintiff deadline is approaching in the pending securities class action. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: The stock is also being discussed in relation to FDA scrutiny over advertising claims for Anktiva, which is reinforcing uncertainty around the near-term narrative. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: The securities class action itself is the key negative catalyst, with allegations that ImmunityBio misled investors about drug limitations and efficacy-related claims, adding legal overhang to the stock. Article Title

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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