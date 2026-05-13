Analysts Set Expectations for ImmunityBio FY2026 Earnings

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for ImmunityBio in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunityBio's current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 million.

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IBRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBRX

ImmunityBio Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 165,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,925,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,989,665.25. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $2,934,500. Insiders own 69.48% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ImmunityBio

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for ImmunityBio and reiterated a Buy rating with a $15 price target, signaling some analyst confidence in the company’s outlook.

HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for ImmunityBio and reiterated a Buy rating with a $15 price target, signaling some analyst confidence in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kessler Topaz, and others, reminded investors that the May 26 lead-plaintiff deadline is approaching in the pending securities class action. Article Title

Several law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kessler Topaz, and others, reminded investors that the May 26 lead-plaintiff deadline is approaching in the pending securities class action. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is also being discussed in relation to FDA scrutiny over advertising claims for Anktiva, which is reinforcing uncertainty around the near-term narrative. Article Title

The stock is also being discussed in relation to FDA scrutiny over advertising claims for Anktiva, which is reinforcing uncertainty around the near-term narrative. Negative Sentiment: The securities class action itself is the key negative catalyst, with allegations that ImmunityBio misled investors about drug limitations and efficacy-related claims, adding legal overhang to the stock. Article Title

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

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