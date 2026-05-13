Analysts Set Expectations for Plug Power FY2030 Earnings

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power's current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 227.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $163.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Plug Power's quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.75 to $3.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plug Power from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.13.

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Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,599,295 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,311,000 after buying an additional 19,967,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $27,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 241.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,134,913 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $40,971,000 after buying an additional 12,820,616 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 292.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,830,893 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 737,112 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640,212 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

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