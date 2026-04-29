Analysts Set Expectations for Venture Global Q3 Earnings

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) - Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Venture Global in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Venture Global's current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Venture Global's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Venture Global had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Venture Global's quarterly revenue was up 191.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Venture Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Venture Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Venture Global from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Venture Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Venture Global has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VG

Venture Global Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Venture Global has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Venture Global's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fory Musser sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $10,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Blake sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,094,446 shares of company stock worth $84,601,768. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,150,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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